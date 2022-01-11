Governor Bill Lee Appoints Sparks to UT-Martin Advisory Council

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced appointees to key boards and commissions statewide.

Governor Lee made 15 appointments to nine boards on Tuesday, which included Art Sparks of Obion County, and Julia Wells of Crockett County, to the University of Tennessee Martin Advisory Council.

Both Sparks and Ms. Wells will now be subject to legislative confirmation.

Upon making the appointments, Governor Lee said the success of the state depended on engaged citizens, and he commended their leadership and willingness to serve.