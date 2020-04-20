Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the creation of a Stimulus Financial Accountability Group.

The work of the group will ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act.

Reports said the State of Tennessee projects a distribution of approximately $2.3 billion dollars from the fund.

When announcing the group, Governor Lee said it was important to ensure the funds are spent wisely and effectively.

Along with the Governor, the ten member group includes Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Senator Bo Watson, Representative Harold Love Jr. and Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury.

The first meeting of the group will be held remotely on Wednesday.