Governor Bill Lee has called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on Monday, August 10th for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

In calling for the return of lawmakers to Nashville, Governor Lee said it is in the best interest of the state to convene a special session to address liability protections and telehealth.

The special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges for our people and our economy, and it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection.

Lawmakers will address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans, and encourage insurers to cover clinically appropriate, medically necessary services provided via telehealth.

Also during the session, lawmakers will also laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.