Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for the closure of all school districts in the state.

In a press release, Governor Lee said he hopes for schools to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday at the latest.

Schools should then remain closed through March 31st to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Lee said Superintendents and local leadership will have the full support of his administration to determine effective dates for closure this week, as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts.

The Governor said he will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure essential supports like meals for students in need.