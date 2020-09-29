Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that he would extend the state of emergency in Tennessee, but would open businesses back to normal. (AUDIO)

During the press conference, the Governor also made announcements regarding crowd sizes, and county mask mandates. (AUDIO)

During the months of the pandemic, Governor Lee said he felt Tennessee has been an example of dealing with both the virus and the economy. (AUDIO)

Some of the provisions of Executive Order No. 63 allows a framework for safe visitation for nursing homes and long term care facilities, while also allowing the reopening of senior citizens center with limited capacity for social distancing.

Executive Order No. 60, will extend through October 28th, and will allow electronic government meetings, including the requirement of live broadcasts to the public beginning October 1st.