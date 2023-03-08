Governor Bill Lee Explains Commitment to Create Stronger Tennessee Workforce

A major investment is being made in job training across Tennessee.

During Governor Bill Lee’s State of the State address, an announcement of $1-billion dollars was made for Tennessee’s technical colleges.

On Tuesday, Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News the two-year schools provide trade skills, and a job path, for many individuals.(AUDIO)

The Governor explained what the TCAT Master Plan investment would mean for skills training across the state.(AUDIO)

Governor Lee said the job training opportunities would be especially important in West Tennessee, with the recent announcement of Blue Oval City.

Thousands of actual plant jobs, along with spin-off jobs, are being projected with the opening of the Ford Motor Company electric vehicle and battery plant.