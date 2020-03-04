Governor Bill Lee has announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force.

The Task Force has been established to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases.

During the announcement on Wednesday, Governor Lee said the group of experts will work closely with him and his administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies to monitor any potential developments.

Included on the 15-member Task Force is Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. Tom Talbot, the Chief Hospital Epidemiologist at Vanderbilt Medical Center, and Dr. Penny Schwinn, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education.