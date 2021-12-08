Governor Bill Lee Introduces New Industry to West Tennessee

A large crowd gathered in Tiptonville on Tuesday for an economic development announcement.

Governor Bill Lee was on hand to announce the first industry to locate in the industrial park near Cates Landing.(AUDIO)

CEO Jayson Tymco said his Canadian company had spent years looking for a site in Tennessee, with Lake County determined as the best location.(AUDIO)

Tymco then explained the manufacturing process of the new facility.(AUDIO)

Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said the plant will pay wages over three times higher than the current minimum wage scale.