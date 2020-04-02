During his daily press conference on Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said tough times are still ahead in the battle with the coronavirus.

With 2,683 confirmed cases in the state, and 24 deaths, Governor Lee said the next two weeks could result in a large spike of cases in the state and nation.

In closing his comment section on Wednesday, the Governor issued a plea for people to use social distancing and other safety measures to save lives.

Plans are underway to secure an additional 7,000 beds for potential patients, with a call for all available medical personnel to help assist during these times.