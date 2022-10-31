Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election.

Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem.

Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime increase is coming from the flood of illegal immigration into the country.(AUDIO)

To combat the increase in criminal activity in Tennessee, the Governor has pledged full support to assist law enforcement officers.(AUDIO)