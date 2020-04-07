Due to issues surrounding the fight against COVID-19, Governor Bill Lee has issued a new Executive Order to better serve state residents.

The provisions include giving the Commissioner of Health the authority to allow post-degree, pre-licensed mental or behavioral health professionals, the opportunity to treat patients through telemedicine under the supervision of a licensed professional.

The Order also suspends until July 1st, the deadline for filing applications for property tax relief and tax freezes, so that elderly and other vulnerable populations will not have to visit public buildings to apply.

And also included in the Order is the extension of the price gouging law for another 15-day period, and extension of the deadline for certified law enforcement officers in Tennessee that are beginning work as full-time law enforcement officers to complete certain introductory POST Commission courses.