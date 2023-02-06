February 6, 2023
Governor Bill Lee to Hold State of the State Address Tonight

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will present his fifth State-of-the-State address tonight in Nashville.

Governor Lee’s address is called “Leading the Nation”, and will include his plan for expanding opportunities for all Tennesseans, modernizing rural and urban transportation, supporting strong families and creating a brighter future.

The Governor will speak to both the Senate and House at 6:00, in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Charles Choate

