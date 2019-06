Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a stop in Union City on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Governor was joined by State Representative Bill Sanderson, and Senator John Stevens, on a tour of the Tyson Foods plant.

While in Union City, Governor Lee spoke with Thunderbolt News about his time in office, and the opportunity to be in Obion County.

The Governor applauded Tyson’s decision to expand their operations locally, and spoke of his work to train employees to fill needed positions.