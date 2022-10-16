Governor Bill Lee Won’t Debate Opponent

Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. The Tennessee Republican told reporters he’s focused on being governor.

Governor Lee’s avoidance of sharing a stage with a Democratic opponent where they could both face potentially tough questions is similar to the growing trend of candidates across Tennessee and the U.S. sidestepping such events.

Dr. Martin has said Lee’s refusal to debate is “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.”