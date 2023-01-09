Governor Bill Lee’s second term inauguration set for January 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The inauguration for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s second term is set later this month.

The governor’s office says he’ll take the oath of office on January 21 at Legislative Plaza in Nashville in a joint convention of the state House and Senate.

The inaugural weekend will be themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation” and will include other events.

There will be a reception on the evening of January 20 at the Wildhorse Saloon, followed on January 21 by a morning worship service at the Ryman Auditorium and the inaugural ceremony later that morning. Those events are free and open to the public, with registration required.

The first couple’s inaugural dinner at the Grand Hyatt and the inaugural ball at The Fisher Center will follow the inauguration. They require paid tickets.

Registrations, event details and tickets are available on an inaugural website.