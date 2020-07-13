Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, with a federal judge quickly blocking the measure.

The Republican governor’s action Monday triggered the quick action by the federal judge, who opted to wait for the bill to become law to rule on whether to block it.

The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has also been blocked by legal challenges.