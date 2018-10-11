Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted a 10 reprieve for the execution of a death row inmate on Thursday.

In an issued statement, Governor Haslam said he was granting the 10-day stay of execution to 63-year old Edmund Zagorski, which was the sentence imposed on him by a jury in 1984.

Zagorski was to die by lethal injection Thursday night for his conviction of double murder in April of 1983.

Governor Haslam said he takes seriously the responsibility imposed upon the Department of Corrections and himself by the law.

Given the federal courts decision to honor Zagorski’s last minute decision to choose electrocution as his method of execution, Governor Haslam said the brief reprieve will give all involved the time necessary to carry out the sentence in an orderly manner.

