Doctors across Tennessee are pleading with Governor Bill Lee to take stronger action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a webinar Tuesday, Dr. Aaron Milstone warned that without action, tens of thousands of Tennesseans could die from the pandemic.

The governor has urged residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services.

But a group of more than 2,000 health care providers across the state is asking for an immediate stay-at-home order.

Governor Lee called in to WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” and said he believes his administration is doing the right thing.

Governor Lee says with the coronavirus situation changing in what seems like minute-by-minute, his office is evaluating every potential change possible to address it.