Governor Lee Appoints Dyersburg Attorney to Circuit Judge Position

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Mark Hayes, of Dyersburg, as circuit court judge for the 29th Judicial District.

The appointment is to fill the Honorable Russell Lee Moore’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Hayes formerly served as partner at Jenkins Dedmon Hayes Law Group LLP, and has spent nearly 40 years in private practice.

The Lake County High School graduate earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The 29th Judicial District covers Lake and Dyer counties.