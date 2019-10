Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed 100 individuals from across the state to serve on boards and commissions.

Included in his appointments are two individuals from Obion County.

David Keeling was appointed to serve on the Board of Nursing Home Administrators, while Dr. Bhekumuzi Khumalo was appointed to the Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners.

Governor Lee said he appreciated the willingness of all of the appointees to serve on the state boards.