Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will not intervene in the scheduled execution of a death row inmate.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Governor Lee said after careful consideration of Nicholas Sutton’s request for clemency, and a thorough review of the case, he was upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee.

The 58 year old Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of Carl Estep, who was a fellow inmate.

Reports said Sutton was in jail for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old, and was also convicted for killing two men in North Carolina at the age of 18.

He is scheduled for execution Thursday night at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, and has chosen the electric chair.