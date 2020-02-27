Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is proposing legislation to implement a Constitutional Carry Law.

Governor Lee said the move is to advance the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens in the state.

In his announcement, the Governor said the legislation will also stiffen penalties on criminals who steal, or illegally possess firearms.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and Speaker Cameron Sexton, are leading the way on the issue, which will allow citizens over the age of 21 to carry a handgun without a permit.

Increased penalties under the legislation include theft of a firearm becoming a felony; an increase of the minimum sentence from 30 to 180 days for theft of a firearm; and increased jail sentences for possession of a firearm by a felon and those who provide a firearm to a juvenile.