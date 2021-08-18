Governor Lee talks COVID response in Tennessee on syndicated “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appeared yesterday on a national syndicated conservative talk show with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on WCMT – Talk and News You Can Use.

Governor Lee talked about his executive order giving parents the ability to opt out of local mask mandates.

Governor Lee was also asked if he was worried about the possibility of federal policies infringing on Tennesseans.

The "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" airs weekdays from 11:00 to 2:00 on WCMT.

