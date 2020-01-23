Governor Bill Lee has announced he will submit comprehensive pro-life legislation to the Tennessee General Assembly, which includes the prohibition of an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists.

The Governor’s legislation would make Tennessee one of the most pro-life states in the country.

In announcing his legislation, Governor Lee said he believes every human life is precious, and Tennessee is taking a monumental step in celebrating, cherishing, and defending life at every stage.

The legislation would prohibit abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists, require mothers to undergo an ultrasound prior to an abortion, and prohibit an abortion where a physician is aware that the decision is based on race, sex or disability diagnosis of the unborn child.

Following the announcement of the Pro-Life legislation, Governor Lee received strong support from many state leaders, including Lt. Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Senator Dolores Gresham.