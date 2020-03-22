Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is urging residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services. Lee’s sweeping order in response to the coronavirus pandemic also closed gyms and fitness centers from Monday until April 6. He also barred most visits to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities and prohibited social gatherings of 10 or more people. In Nashville, Mayor John Cooper on Sunday ordered that all nonessential businesses close. The number of confirmed cases in Tennessee has risen to more than 370

