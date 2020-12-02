Governor Bill Lee joins Vice President Mike Pence Thursday in Memphis to talk about Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.

The meeting of the governor and vice-president will be at the Air National Guard 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis with Air Force Two arriving around 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced last week that Pfizer and Moderna plan to have their vaccines ready by the middle of this month with the first phase of vaccinations going to frontline healthcare workers.