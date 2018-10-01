Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has announced a reward for a wanted suspect.

Governor Haslam said a $2,500 reward is offered for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of Kirby Gene Wallace, who is believed to be in the Stewart or Montgomery County area.

Wallace is wanted for multiple charges that includes first degree murder, felony murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.

Haslam’s announced reward doubles the $2,500 reward already offered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Wallace is considered dangerous, with the TBI adding him to their “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

