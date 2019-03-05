The sacrifice of a Union City serviceman 51 years ago was recognized in the State Capitol in Nashville on Monday night.

Governor Bill Lee delivered his first State of the State address to lawmakers and others in the Chamber.

During his address, Governor Lee paid honor to the ultimate sacrifice of U.S. Navy Lt. Richard “Tito” Lannom, who was laid to rest on Saturday in Union City.

The Governor’s tribute drew a standing ovation from those in the Chambers, with an additional standing ovation given for family members who were in attendance Monday night.