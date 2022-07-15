Governor updates efforts to overcome Marion’s water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on efforts to overcome a water shortage in the West Kentucky town of Marion.

The governor’s office says leak detection and repair crews have identified and fixed waterlines. That work is estimated to be saving more than 100,000 gallons of water per day.

Beshear says an engineering report will lay out the scope of work needed to complete a water connection from Marion to Sturgis Water Company.

The Kentucky National Guard continues to distribute bottled water.

More than 398,000 bottles of water provided by the state and from donations have been handed out.