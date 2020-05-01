On Friday, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives released guidance for faith communities on gathering together in houses of worship.

Governor Lee said Tennessee’s faith leaders have been incredibly innovative in finding alternative ways to worship that incorporate social distancing.

Governor Lee said religious liberty was important and must be protected, and that’s why the State has always deemed religious services as essential gatherings throughout this pandemic.

A recommendation has been made for a phased approach to resuming in-person services, with the vulnerable population of everyone 65 years and older, people with disabilities, and people with serious respiratory or cardiovascular conditions to not gather.

Children’s activities and nursery programs should also not gather in person until a later time.

Also a limited size of attendance in the sanctuary and other confined spaces should not exceed 50-percent of maximum capacity.

Those attending are also encouraged to wear a face covering.