The United Food and Commercial Workers Union has called on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to prioritize COVID vaccinations for meat and poultry workers.

In a joint letter to the Governer’s, the Food Union and North American Meat Institute CEO emphasized a workforce of some 500,000 employees who keep American refrigerators full and the farm economy working.

Among union workers in the plants, reports indicate 363 frontline deaths and 63,000 workers infected or exposed.

Meatpacker deaths are at 130, with almost 21,000 infected or exposed.

The letters to the governors say COVID-19 vaccinations can, in many cases, be administered through the meat and poultry facilities existing health programs and staff.