Several area school’s will hold their graduation ceremonies this week, with Summer Break also starting.

In the Obion County School System, seniors at South Fulton will graduate Friday afternoon at 5:30, followed by Obion County Central seniors graduating at 7:00.

In Weakley County, the school’s of Westview, Gleason, Greenfield and Dresden will hold their graduation exercises on Friday night at 7:00.

Also conferring diplomas on Friday night will be the school systems of Lake County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Hickman County and Graves County.

On Sunday, the Mayfield City School System will hold graduation ceremonies at 2:00, with the Union City School System presenting diplomas at War Memorial Stadium at 8:00.

Three Western Kentucky School Systems will also begin their Summer Break this week, with the last day for Mayfield students on Thursday, and the final day for Hickman County and Graves County students on Friday.