Graduation Ceremonies for Union City High School on Saturday Night

Commencement exercises for the Union City High School Class of 2023 are set for Saturday night at 8:00 at War Memorial Stadium.

Valedictorian Owen Rodgers will deliver the keynote address, with Salutatorian Kate Schlager also speaking to her classmates and special guests in attendance.

There are 79 graduates to be honored from a class that earned an amazing $4.1 million dollars in college scholarships and financial aid for future educational opportunities.

The remainder of the class’s Top 10,in addition to Rodgers and Schlager, will receive special recognition.