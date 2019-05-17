Graduation ceremonies will be held tonight at several area high schools.

In the Obion County School System, seniors at South Fulton will graduate this afternoon at 5:30, followed by Obion County Central seniors graduating at 7:30 on the football field.

Shuttle buses will be transporting to the Obion County ceremonies from Troy’s First Baptist Church and Church of Christ.

In Weakley County, the school’s of Westview, Gleason, Greenfield and Dresden will hold their graduation exercises tonight starting at 7:00.

Also conferring diplomas tonight will be the school systems of Lake County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Hickman County and Graves County.

On Sunday, the Mayfield City School System will hold graduation ceremonies at 2:00, with the Union City School System presenting diplomas at War Memorial Stadium at 8:00.