Graduation Ceremonies Will Begin Tonight for Local Schools

The Obion County School System will hold graduation services tonight.

South Fulton High School will conduct their graduation ceremonies in the gymnasium starting at 5:30.

Obion County Central seniors will receive their diplomas on the football field starting at 7:30.

In Weakley County, Gleason, Greenfield, Dresden and Westview will deliver diplomas at each school starting at 7:00.

And in Western Kentucky, the Hickman County School System will hold graduation at 7:00, at the high school in Clinton.