Union City High School will have a change in the day they graduate this year.

During the monthly school board meeting this week, assistant Director of School’s Micheal Paul Miller announced that Union City Seniors will receive their diplomas on a Saturday night.

The move to May 16th breaks a long tradition of graduation services at War Memorial Stadium on Sunday night.

During the brief meeting, school board members Karl Ullrich and Dr. Wright Jernigan were named as trustees for the Sick Leave Bank.

They now join Education Association faculty members Abby Cruce and Alicia Suiter, along with Director of School’s Wes Kennedy.

The board also approved the hiring of non-faculty coaches, that included Austin Atwill for middle school baseball, and Savion Hayslett as an assistant for middle school football.

Director Kennedy also announced that high school English teach, and assistant softball coach Chelsea Farmer had resigned to accept an assistant softball position at UT-Martin.