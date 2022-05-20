Graduation Friday night for Weakley County senior class

Friday night is graduation night for the senior class at Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Westview High Schools in Weakley County.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says 250 seniors will accept their diplomas, including 108 at Westview, 73 at Dresden, 42 at Greenfield, and 27 at Gleason.

Campbell tells Thunderbolt Radio News about this year’s graduation class…

Graduation ceremonies begin at 7:00 Friday night at all four schools.