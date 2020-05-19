Senior students in the Obion County School System will receive their diplomas this Friday night.

Graduation ceremonies will take place at both Obion County Central and South Fulton High School.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News about the process being used to honor the Senior classes.

Director Watkins said the students will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Watkins said he feels the only issue would be inclement weather for Obion County Central.

Approximately 200 students will graduate at Obion County Central and 49 will walk the stage at South Fulton.