Grain Bin Safety Training in Western Kentucky

Three grain bin safety and rescue training sessions have been announced for Hickman and Fulton County.

Extension service reports said the first sessions will take place on July 21st at the Hickman County Extension Office in Clinton, and at the Pontotac Community Center in Fulton.

The training in Clinton will begin at 10:00 with a grain safety demonstration, with the Fulton training scheduled to start at 6:00 with a silo movie and discussion.

On July 22nd, grain rescue and entrapment training will begin at 9:00 at Amberg Farm Shop in Hickman.

Reports showed 29 people died in the United States in 2021 from grain entrapment, with 35 deaths reported in 2020.