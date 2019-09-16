Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of an overturned grain truck on Highway 2140.

Reports said 43 year old Chad Everett, of Hickman, had just pulled from a field with a load of corn, when the truck dropped off the side of the roadway.

The load of corn apparently shifted, causing the tractor trailer truck to flip over.

Everett sustained several cuts to the head and was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Buddy’s Wrecker Service was called to the scene to remove the overturned truck.