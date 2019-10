A Union City man was indicted last week on charges of aggravated child abuse.

The Obion County Grand Jury returned an indictment against 22-year old James Lavonne Guy II, for charges that were issued on June 22nd.

The indictment stated Guy knowingly and feloniously inflicted injury, and the act of abuse, on an eight-year old child.

During the crime, reports said the child received serious bodily injuries.