Grand Opening for The Runway workspace set for Wednesday

The UT Martin REED Center will open its new co-working space named The Runway with a grand-opening celebration Wednesdayk, August 25th, from 10:00 to noon at 240 Lindell Street in Martin.

The Runway serves as an office space for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to connect and collaborate on various projects. Attendees are welcome to tour the space, enjoy coffee and donuts, and learn about the amenities offered.

Three monthly Runway membership levels are available: the Pilot level is $50 and allows for use of the facilities weekdays from 8:00 to 5:00; the Aviator level is $100 and allows for 24/7 access; and the Flying Ace level is $150 and provides 24/7 access, as well as a designated desk with lockable storage.

Runway membership for UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk card is $25 monthly.

Runway amenities include a business address, 1GIG Wi-Fi, Sit/Stand desks, 27” Dell monitors, a copier, security cameras, multiple seating areas, scheduled use of training rooms, access to virtual conferencing technology, on-site business seminars, on-site economic development specialists and connections to subject matter experts, UT Martin faculty, staff and student interns. For non-members, access to The Runway is $20 per day, and allows for access weekdays from 8:00 to 5:00.

For more information or to become a member of The Runway, visit utm.edu/reed or contact REED Center Director Landy Fuqua at REED@utm.edu.