A Graves County man is in jail after leading authorities on a three county motorcycle chase early Saturday morning.

Derek Brown of Mayfield is facing multiple traffic charges, including DUI Third Offense, after leading Kentucky State Police on a high speed chase through Carlisle, Hickman, and Graves counties just before 2:00 Saturday morning.

Kentucky State Police trooper Aaron Jestes reports Brown reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour.

Brown eventually stopped at an intersection, got off the motorcycle, and ran from police.

KSP and a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Brown and booked him in the Graves County Jail.

