A one vehicle accident in Graves County resulted in the death of a Livingston County teenager.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to the 3000 block of KY-849 East on Tuesday afternoon, after a vehicle had run off the roadway and overturned.

At the scene, Troopers discovered a 2006 Jeep SUV at the bottom of a steep embankment.

An investigation showed 14 year old Julian Duke, of Smithland, was operating the vehicle when it ran off the roadway, striking several trees before overturning.

A passenger in the Jeep, 16 year old Austin Mullins, also of Smithland, was able to exit the vehicle but was airlifted from the scene to a Nashville hospital.

Post 1 reports said Duke had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police are still investigating the accident.