Graves County and Mayfield to Play District Championships After Thursday Cancellation

The Mayfield Independent School District now says the cancellation of last night’s basketball games against Graves County was due to an “intentional false report”.

A Facebook post Thursday afternoon, by Mayfield Independent Schools, stated the school had been made aware of a potential safety concern in relation to the game at Mayfield High School.

The post went on to say “out of abundance of caution, we have decided to postpone the game until a later date.”

A Facebook post released today by the school system stated “the report that was made alleged the threat would be carried out at the ball games”.

Following an investigation, it was deemed the threat was not made by a Mayfield student, nor toward a Mayfield student.

Today’s post said it was learned the threat was an intentional false report, with the assistance of law enforcement agencies helping to hold the individual accountable.

According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Graves County will play Mayfield tonight, in both the girl’s and boy’s championships.