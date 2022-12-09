Graves County Announces New Jobs

Graves County will have new jobs thanks to the announcement of a new industry.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Osmundson Manufacturing Company will build a new facility, with a $12.5 million dollar investment and 80 quality jobs.

The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility.

Plans call for the site to house two hot production lines, and support cold workstations that will produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for both the agriculture and construction industries.

Construction on the building is scheduled to begin in 2023, and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Osmundson Manufacturing Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of high-quality, high-performance tillable blades and cultivation tools.