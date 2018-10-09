A Tennessee woman was arrested after allegedly trying to run another vehicle off the roadway in Graves County.

Sheriffs reports said deputies were called to KY-303 on Monday afternoon, after a caller stated a person driving a Kia Soul was attempting to her off the roadway.

Reports said deputies located the described vehicle traveling toward Mayfield, which was operated by 40 year old Jennifer Blackard.

Following a traffic stop, reports said Ms. Blackard was found to be under the influence of drugs, with a handgun located during a search.

A check also revealed that Ms. Blackard had an active warrant from Fulton County.

She was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail on charges of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...