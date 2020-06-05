A man wanted in an early morning arson of a mobile home in the Dukedom area, has been arrested in Union City.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said 43 year old John Micheal Giles was taken into custody by Union City police.

Graves County deputies received a 911 call around 6:30 Friday morning, to a location off KY Highway 129, where an individual had set fire to the mobile home.

Officers, along with firefighters from both Cuba and Sedalia, found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Giles on charges of 2nd degree arson and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Giles was currently out of jail on bond for an attempted murder charge in Graves County in August of 2019.