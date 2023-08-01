Graves County authorities searching for man wanted for sexual abuse and strangulation of a minor

Graves County authorities are looking for a man wanted in the sexual abuse and strangulation of a minor.

Sheriff Jon Hayden says 48-year-old Gregory Marshall, jumped out of a mobile home window Monday night to evade arrest.

Deputies had went to the 4000 block of KY 339 East searching for him, when he jumped out the window.

Hayden says authorities searched the area on foot, ATVs, and with drones, and have not found the suspect.

Sheriff Hayden says if anyone sees Marshall to call 911.