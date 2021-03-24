Graves County Couple Arrested on Drug Charges That Included LSD

Two people in Graves County were taken into custody on multiple drug charges.

Post 1 reports said Andrew and Marcy Redden were taken into custody by State Police, after a search warrant was served at their home in the Lowes community.

The warrant came following a multi-agency investigation.

During a search of the residence, Troopers, along with deputies from the Graves County and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription medications and other narcotics.

The Redden’s were issued charges that included trafficking in a controlled substance, which included LSD, and possession of marijuana.